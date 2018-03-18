Tesco Coloured Gel & Ballpoint Penset 20 Pk- Bulk Tray

Loving the colours
I bought the gel pens about a month ago and so far I am loving them. So many colours to chose from and they certainly my brighten up a dull day at work.
Absolutely brilliant at a great price
I got these on a special stationery deal at a very very good price and they are great for writing or adult colouring books.
great present for any little artist
I got theses for a party gift for a 8 year old. I was so pleased with them that I got some for my daughter. They were a great prize and haven't run out quick, like some gel pens do. Will buy again
best quality
I bought it for my daughter last month and they r very nice...
Great value gel pens.
I bought these for colouring in as they had a great selection of colours. They do a super job.
great service!!
happy with the quality of service and product!! thanks
Excellent product
Bought these for two of my granddaughters and they love them!
Great pens. Colourful and smooth writing
Really great pens. I write a lot and am fussy when it comes to pens but these write really smooth and are so colourful
value for money
i bought these to take to a kinder garden in cape verde as they dont have much they were a hit with the kids.
Great colours
I bought these pens for my kids and myself and we love them best pens ever bought