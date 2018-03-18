By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coloured Gel & Ballpoint Penset 20 Pk- Bulk Tray

4.5(30)Write a review
Tesco Coloured Gel & Ballpoint Penset 20 Pk- Bulk Tray
£ 5.00
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • Includes 10x gel pens & 10x ballpoint pens in assorted colours
  • Each features a handy clip for attaching to a shirt pocket or a clipboard
  • Ideal for general writing, highlighting & art projects
  • This coloured pen set includes 10x gel pens and 10x ballpoint pens in assorted colours. Each pen uses oil-based ink and features a handy clip for attaching to a shirt pocket or a clipboard. The pens can be used at the office or school for general writing and highlighting, or for adding a touch of colour to your art projects.
Information

30 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Loving the colours

5 stars

I bought the gel pens about a month ago and so far I am loving them. So many colours to chose from and they certainly my brighten up a dull day at work.

Absolutely brilliant at a great price

5 stars

I got these on a special stationery deal at a very very good price and they are great for writing or adult colouring books.

great present for any little artist

5 stars

I got theses for a party gift for a 8 year old. I was so pleased with them that I got some for my daughter. They were a great prize and haven't run out quick, like some gel pens do. Will buy again

best quality

5 stars

I bought it for my daughter last month and they r very nice...

Great value gel pens.

5 stars

I bought these for colouring in as they had a great selection of colours. They do a super job.

great service!!

5 stars

happy with the quality of service and product!! thanks

Excellent product

5 stars

Bought these for two of my granddaughters and they love them!

Great pens. Colourful and smooth writing

5 stars

Really great pens. I write a lot and am fussy when it comes to pens but these write really smooth and are so colourful

value for money

5 stars

i bought these to take to a kinder garden in cape verde as they dont have much they were a hit with the kids.

Great colours

5 stars

I bought these pens for my kids and myself and we love them best pens ever bought

