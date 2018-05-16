Princes Corned Beef 200G

Product Description
- Corned Beef
- Princes corned beef is great cooked with potatoes and onions for a delicious corned beef hash.
- Packed under Brazilian Government Inspection
- Made with 100% beef
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Beef (98%), Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end
Produce of
Product of: France
Preparation and Usage
- Slices best after a chill in the fridge.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|925kJ/222kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|Of which saturates
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|Of which sugars
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|Salt
|1.90g
