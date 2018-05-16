By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Corned Beef 200G

Princes Corned Beef 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Corned Beef
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Princes corned beef is great cooked with potatoes and onions for a delicious corned beef hash.
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Packed under Brazilian Government Inspection
  • Made with 100% beef
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Beef (98%), Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Produce of

Product of: France

Preparation and Usage

  • Slices best after a chill in the fridge.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy925kJ/222kcal
Fat13.5g
Of which saturates6.5g
Carbohydrate0.0g
Of which sugars0.0g
Fibre0.0g
Protein25.0g
Salt1.90g

