Del Monte Raspberry Iced Smoothie 3 X90ml

Delicious, been buying these for years.
Delicious, been buying these for years.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ
Water, Raspberry Purée (25%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Blackcurrant Purée (3.7%), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Stabilisers (Methylcellulose, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Lime Juice Concentrate, Dextrose, Flavouring
Keep frozen. Store at -18°C.Best Before End: See side of pack.
This premium product has been made in the UK
This pack contains 3 lollies
3 x 90ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Lolly 90ml
|% RI* Per Lolly
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|413kJ
|372kJ
|4%
|8400kJ
|-
|97kcal
|85kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|0%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|0%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|21g
|8%
|260g
|(of which sugars)
|20g
|18g
|20%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.3g
|1%
|50g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.03g
|0.5%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
The natural colours in this product may stain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019