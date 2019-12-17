By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Del Monte Raspberry Iced Smoothie 3 X90ml

5(1)Write a review
Del Monte Raspberry Iced Smoothie 3 X90ml
£ 2.49
£0.92/100ml

Offer

Per Lolly (90ml)
  • Energy372kJ 85kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ

Product Description

  • Raspberry Flavour Iced Smoothie
  • We hope you enjoy this refreshing iced smoothie and will try other products from the Del Monte® range.
  • 85 calories
  • Delicious, refreshing and made with real fruit
  • Fat free
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270ml
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Raspberry Purée (25%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Blackcurrant Purée (3.7%), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Stabilisers (Methylcellulose, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Lime Juice Concentrate, Dextrose, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Nuts and Milk

Storage

Keep frozen. Store at -18°C.Best Before End: See side of pack.

Produce of

This premium product has been made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 lollies

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • The natural colours in this product may stain.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • PO Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,

Return to

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • PO Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • UK.
  • If you have any comments, please write to us at:
  • Consumer Service Department,
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Ring on 0808 100 56 56 (UK) or 1800 937 850 (ROI)

Net Contents

3 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Lolly 90ml% RI* Per LollyReference Intake*
Energy 413kJ372kJ4%8400kJ
-97kcal85kcal2000kcal
Fat 0g0g0%70g
(of which saturates)0g0g0%20g
Carbohydrate 23g21g8%260g
(of which sugars)20g18g20%90g
Fibre 1.3g1.2g--
Protein 0.3g0.3g1%50g
Salt 0.03g0.03g0.5%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

The natural colours in this product may stain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, been buying these for years.

5 stars

Delicious, been buying these for years.

Usually bought next

Del Monte 100% Juice Orange Ice Lollies 3 X 75Ml

£ 2.20
£0.98/100ml

Offer

Solero Exotic Ice Lollies 3 X90ml

£ 2.20
£0.82/100ml

Mars Ice Cream 4 X 51G

£ 2.00
£0.98/100ml

Offer

Yoomoo Yogurt Lollies 6 X 55Ml

£ 2.20
£0.67/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here