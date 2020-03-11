By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturiser 75Ml

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturiser 75Ml
Product Description

  • Sensitive Moisturiser
  • For men who want intense moisturisation for sensitive or easily irritated skin. For healthy looking skin. It starts with you.
  • What Do You Get?
  • The improved formula with 0% alcohol* is fast absorbing and helps prevent that burning feeling. It is fragrance free, extra gentle and is enriched with the powerful combination of Chamomile and extracts of Witch Hazel:
  • Soothes and helps to prevent skin irritation
  • Reduces skin sensitivity with regular use
  • Moisturises intensively
  • *no Ethylalcohol
  • Result
  • Skin looks healthy and cared for
  • Skin feels comfortable and relaxed
  • Reduces skin sensitivity over time
  • Moisturises intensively
  • 0% alcohol - no Ethylalcohol
  • No burning
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved on men with sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Maltodextrin, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Piroctone Olamine, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Use
  • Apply liberally on face and neck area
  • For best results wash face with NIVEA® MEN Sensitive Face Wash with 0% alcohol* before applying.
  • Suitable for use after shaving
  • *no Ethylalcohol

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not just for men

5 stars

Initially this product was bought for my husband as part of a package. I had an allergic reaction where my face turned into a leatherish texture and was extremely dried out. I tried loads of products and oils and nothing helped after days. I finally used ONE application of this product and it was like a miracle. My skin almost immediatly went back to its normal texture. I was so surprised by this but I never thought to use it on a regular basis until recently. I ran out of my old skin creams and started using what was left of my husbands and I love it as a daily moisturizer. There is a lot of strange looking ingredients in this product and it seems they may do animal testing but I will look into it more to see if this is a safe and ethical product to buy. I hope so because it does work well.

Great job!

4 stars

My husband has taken to using the moisturiser after using the face wash and says it really does help his face feel refreshed and not tight from washing. He now religiously uses this.

Good product

4 stars

I always use this cream after shaving - it's comfortable to use and the small bottle lasts a long time

Great gift

5 stars

I bought this to give as a gift and it arrived promptly to my local Tesco Express. Great condition and lovely product.

Very pleasant

4 stars

I bought this for my friend last xmas, and he reccommended to me as i suffer dry skin. My skin feels vitalised and well looked after, if only there were bigger containers!

nice and thick

4 stars

last all day one application

Good moisturiser

4 stars

Was sensitive and did not cause any irritation

