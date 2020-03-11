Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturiser 75Ml

Not just for men
Initially this product was bought for my husband as part of a package. I had an allergic reaction where my face turned into a leatherish texture and was extremely dried out. I tried loads of products and oils and nothing helped after days. I finally used ONE application of this product and it was like a miracle. My skin almost immediatly went back to its normal texture. I was so surprised by this but I never thought to use it on a regular basis until recently. I ran out of my old skin creams and started using what was left of my husbands and I love it as a daily moisturizer. There is a lot of strange looking ingredients in this product and it seems they may do animal testing but I will look into it more to see if this is a safe and ethical product to buy. I hope so because it does work well.
Great job!
My husband has taken to using the moisturiser after using the face wash and says it really does help his face feel refreshed and not tight from washing. He now religiously uses this.
Good product
I always use this cream after shaving - it's comfortable to use and the small bottle lasts a long time
Great gift
I bought this to give as a gift and it arrived promptly to my local Tesco Express. Great condition and lovely product.
Very pleasant
I bought this for my friend last xmas, and he reccommended to me as i suffer dry skin. My skin feels vitalised and well looked after, if only there were bigger containers!
nice and thick
last all day one application
Good moisturiser
Was sensitive and did not cause any irritation