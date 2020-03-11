Nivea Men Sensitive Aftershave Balm 100Ml

Disappointed by change! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st March 2020 I have used this product for more than thirty years and have always found it the best for me. However, I have just discovered that the design of the bottle has changed, the square lid having been replaced by a sleek, round one. I have read through all of the reviews on this matter and totally agree with the “wet hands” scenario. However, my issue is personal! I live with Multiple Sclerosis and reduced dexterity in my hands. The square lid was perfect for me but now I find it almost impossible to open/close this product. I know that this might sound like a small issue but your designers should try it! I know change is progress but not if it is detrimental to the user. Why fix what ain’t broken? While I would recommend the product, I would urge the company to think again about the packaging.

Why change the shape of the product top? 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th February 2020 Having used this product for several years, l was amazed when l purchased another bottle to find that Nivea had changed the shape of the screw top from rectangular to round. It might look aesthetically quite nice, but did no one test the opening and closing of the product with wet or greasy hands before putting on the market? It is physically impossible to complete this task! A shame; l only hope you go back to the original design as the old rectangular top will not fit on the thread of the newer bottles.

Old reusable dispenser squirt top doesn't fit new bottle and the design of the new lid is not user friendly. 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th February 2020 Old reusable dispenser squirt top doesn't fit new bottle and the design of the new lid is not user friendly.

New round top a flop, can't open/close when hands wet 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 8th February 2020 The old rectangular top was great. You could grip it with wet hands It just worked. I like the product but the new round lid is just a faff to open/close with wet hands. I figured you can push down to close the lid for the last turn but still awkward to open with wet or damp hands; especially after some balm residue is already on the lid. The balm is nice but the new bottle indicates that it is probably time for a product change. 5 stars for the old lid.

great product rubbish packaging 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 24th January 2020 I've been using this product for years but why oh why change the bottle top - whoever signed this design off requires retraining - can only agree with other reviews - try it with the product on your hands to close the top - impossible - please Nivea go back to your old design of bottle / lid combination.

New bottle top so annoying 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 21st January 2020 The new Nivea balm bottle top is completely impossible to get off/put on with wet hands. Does Nivea have a testing department?

What idiot designed the top? 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 21st January 2020 I`ll try something else next time.

New top 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th December 2019 How do you open this new top?

The only one that works 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 6th November 2019 I'm an infrequent shaver, guess I'm lucky, as long as I don't want to grow a beard, but I only shave once every two weeks, so my skin is really sensitive when I shave. I have tried everything,and I mean everything. Always come out in a rash, so shaving on the day means I'm just a red neck. I saw an advert a year ago for this product and thought why not give it a try. Well I have never looked back, it works perfectly and it seems to work in a way where my sensitivity is actually getting less and less. As it said on the packaging. Great product and would highly recommend. Great work.