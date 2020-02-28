By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Men Replenishing Aftershave Balm 100Ml

4(9)Write a review
Nivea Men Replenishing Aftershave Balm 100Ml
£ 6.00
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Nourish skin with intense moisture without discomfort of tightness
  • Balm formula is enriched with Vitamin E & Provitamin B5
  • 100ml Post Shave Balm, dermatologically tested for all skin types
  • A post shave balm to protect and replenish shaven skin.
  • Cares for your skin and protects it from external influences causing dryness
  • Soothes and regenerates your skin immediately after shaving
  • Reduces redness and tightness
  • Moisturizes your skin and strengthens skin's natural barrier
  • Non-greasy, absorbs quickly
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Distarch Phosphate, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Triceteareth-4 Phosphate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Avoid the eye area.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid the eye area.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

NO CHOICE ON SHAVING BALM AND NO AFTERSHAVE

2 stars

NO CHOICE ON SHAVING BALM AND NO AFTERSHAVE

Best one

5 stars

I use it after shaving nice smell.. absorbed faster...smooth skin...

Excellent

5 stars

The best!Very good for dry and sensitive skin.Smells like man spirit.Excellent!

After 3 days I'm getting the antiseptic cream out!

1 stars

It doesn't work, after shaving I use it and continue to apply over the course of the following 2 days and both times I have had a very sore shaving rash to sort out, by three days I need to apply an antiseptic with local anesthetic. Hoping something better comes out soon!

great!

5 stars

Great price and service well recomended happy customer

Nivea Always

5 stars

Provides a cooling sensation after a shave. Feels great on the skin.

non-greasy

5 stars

absorbs into the skin quickly and non-greasy

Nivea For Men Replenishing Shave Balm 100ML

5 stars

excellent product, price and pick up

soothing Blam

4 stars

Bought this for my husband and he is really please with it- his quote 'This balm is excelent - really soothes and calms the skin after the shave with the electric razor'

Usually bought next

Nivea Men Deep Cleansing Face Wash 100Ml

£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Nivea Men Sensitive Aftershave Balm 100Ml

£ 3.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Nivea Men Sensitive Cooling Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Nivea Men Rehydrating Moisturiser 75Ml

£ 6.00
£8.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here