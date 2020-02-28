Nivea Men Replenishing Aftershave Balm 100Ml

NO CHOICE ON SHAVING BALM AND NO AFTERSHAVE
Best one
I use it after shaving nice smell.. absorbed faster...smooth skin...
Excellent
The best!Very good for dry and sensitive skin.Smells like man spirit.Excellent!
After 3 days I'm getting the antiseptic cream out!
It doesn't work, after shaving I use it and continue to apply over the course of the following 2 days and both times I have had a very sore shaving rash to sort out, by three days I need to apply an antiseptic with local anesthetic. Hoping something better comes out soon!
great!
Great price and service well recomended happy customer
Nivea Always
Provides a cooling sensation after a shave. Feels great on the skin.
non-greasy
absorbs into the skin quickly and non-greasy
Nivea For Men Replenishing Shave Balm 100ML
excellent product, price and pick up
soothing Blam
Bought this for my husband and he is really please with it- his quote 'This balm is excelent - really soothes and calms the skin after the shave with the electric razor'