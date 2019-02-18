Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula 250Ml

FAB-U-LOUS!!!
AMAZING!! You smell lovely and it lasts all day. People have commented on my NICE smell!!! Super soft skin after one application. Well worth the money. Treat yourself and your body with this excellent product.
Great moisturiser
Really happy with this product. It does exactly what I want
Brilliant Price for this Product
(Very happy with the delivery time) Currently pregnant and needing a Cocoa butter cream for stretch marks, this has helped alot, the smell is beautiful and consistency is just right.
excellent
best moisturising lotion on the market. it leaves you with toned, soft skin for the rest of the day without feeling clammy or greasy. best buy. always have some.
very nice
good product which keeps the skin very soft.
good for dry skin
good for the family, make skin looks nice.