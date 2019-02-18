By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula 250Ml

£ 4.00
£1.60/100ml

  • Softens, smoothes & relieves dry skin
  • With vitamin E
  • Non-greasy formula
  • Dermatologist recommended*
  • *3 out of 4 dermatologists recommend Palmer's when recommending cocoa butter
  • Rich, luxurious Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula daily body lotion provides deep hydration all over. This velvety soft formula absorbs quickly, creating a protective barrier that locks in moisture. From normal to dry to extra dry skin, this emollient rich lotion effectively softens and relieves, leaving skin smooth, supple and beautiful.
  • For a soft, youthful appearance apply daily, as often as you like, all-over-body.
  • Made with Natural Vitamin E (Tocopherol)
  • Palmer's is against animal testing
  • Palmer's does not manufacture store brands
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Theobroma Cacao Extract, Glyceryl Stearate, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-8 Stearate, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Butylene Glycol, Stearalkonium Chloride, Cellulose, Sodium Acetate, Parfum, Dimethyl Stearamine, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl ALcohol, CI 19140, CI 15510, Benzyl Alcohol

Made in USA with domestic and imported components

  • WARNING: Fox external use only. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.

  • E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • Loughton,
  • IG10 3FL,
  • U.K.

  • E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • Loughton,
  • IG10 3FL,
  • U.K.
  • www.palmers.com

250ml ℮

FAB-U-LOUS!!!

5 stars

AMAZING!! You smell lovely and it lasts all day. People have commented on my NICE smell!!! Super soft skin after one application. Well worth the money. Treat yourself and your body with this excellent product.

Great moisturiser

5 stars

Really happy with this product. It does exactly what I want

Brilliant Price for this Product

5 stars

(Very happy with the delivery time) Currently pregnant and needing a Cocoa butter cream for stretch marks, this has helped alot, the smell is beautiful and consistency is just right.

excellent

5 stars

best moisturising lotion on the market. it leaves you with toned, soft skin for the rest of the day without feeling clammy or greasy. best buy. always have some.

very nice

5 stars

good product which keeps the skin very soft.

good for dry skin

5 stars

good for the family, make skin looks nice.

