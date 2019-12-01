By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Water White Grape & Blackberry 1 Litre

Tesco Sparkling Water White Grape & Blackberry 1 Litre
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

One glass
  • Energy25kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated white grape and blackberry flavoured drink made spring water with spring water, white grape juice from concentrate and sweetener.
  • SPARKLING Specially blended for a light, floral taste Our drinks experts have been creating juices and fizzy drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We take pure spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy10kJ / 2kcal25kJ / 6kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.0g
Sugars0.3g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

This used to be great. It now tastes completely di

2 stars

This used to be great. It now tastes completely different. It's more like apple and rasberry now. Why?

Soapy tasting drink...😬

1 stars

This was My first time this drink and I won’t be getting that again . it smelt like soap Which am unsure about . I gave this to my sister to taste and smell and she said it tastes like soap and smelt like it too I’m very upset by the taste. It has made me feel sick. Does it always have a weird smell? If so that needs to change . I’m throughly unsatisfied as this drink was for me and my sister and we love the sparkling water selection Can someone please help ?

I love this flavoured water can never get tired of

5 stars

I love this flavoured water can never get tired of it 😍😍😍😍

Delicious in taste and value!

5 stars

This is utterly delicious. To my palate it has a hint of vanilla. Either way it is a wonderful, refreshing buy and great value for money.

I brought this to try and so happy with it have it

5 stars

I brought this to try and so happy with it have it on a regular order. Very refreshing.

Perfect

5 stars

This is my favourite non alcoholic drink - not too sweet and very refreshing

Flavoursome.

5 stars

Lovely flavours and very refreshng.

Brilliant

5 stars

I enjoy the flavours it helps me to drink more water.

Very refreshing lots of sparkle

5 stars

I have been buying this product for years sad it is no longer on offer.

lovely flavour

5 stars

Lovely drink over ice. Thirst quenching. Reasonably priced.Has a lovely fragrance too.

