Tesco Sparkling Water White Grape & Blackberry 1 Litre

This used to be great. It now tastes completely different. It's more like apple and rasberry now. Why?
Soapy tasting drink...😬
This was My first time this drink and I won’t be getting that again . it smelt like soap Which am unsure about . I gave this to my sister to taste and smell and she said it tastes like soap and smelt like it too I’m very upset by the taste. It has made me feel sick. Does it always have a weird smell? If so that needs to change . I’m throughly unsatisfied as this drink was for me and my sister and we love the sparkling water selection Can someone please help ?
I love this flavoured water can never get tired of it 😍😍😍😍
Delicious in taste and value!
This is utterly delicious. To my palate it has a hint of vanilla. Either way it is a wonderful, refreshing buy and great value for money.
I brought this to try and so happy with it have it on a regular order. Very refreshing.
Perfect
This is my favourite non alcoholic drink - not too sweet and very refreshing
Flavoursome.
Lovely flavours and very refreshng.
Brilliant
I enjoy the flavours it helps me to drink more water.
Very refreshing lots of sparkle
I have been buying this product for years sad it is no longer on offer.
lovely flavour
Lovely drink over ice. Thirst quenching. Reasonably priced.Has a lovely fragrance too.