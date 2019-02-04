By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Lotion Dry Skin 250Ml

4.5(8)Write a review
Nivea Lotion Dry Skin 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Lotion for Dry Skin
  • NIVEA® Lotion for Dry Skin is a rich creamy lotion that has been specially formulated to provide long-lasting moisture. Dry skin is left feeling soothed and smooth.
  • Extra rich moisturising care for use on your face or body
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Enriched for dry skin
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Glycerin, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Stearate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Limonene, Citral, Parfum

Warnings

  • Please check ingredients if you have sensitivities.
  • Note: Formula has changed.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Please check ingredients if you have sensitivities. Note: Formula has changed.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice/bit greasy

4 stars

Very good lotion for very dry skin. It might be too greasy for those who have only a little dryness. The consistency is similar to Nivea's classic creme in the tin but easier to spread, just slightly thinner but a tad more greasy, but it is after-all for "dry" skin.

Great moisturiser

5 stars

Bought this a few months ago to help my dry skin this is a great product and has really helped.

Good product at decent price

4 stars

Good product at decent price.

excellent

5 stars

i always use nivea products as they do not irritate my sensitive skin.this lotion is lovely for removing make up or as a moisturiser.

As I have already said anything by Nivea is superb

5 stars

Nivea products are excellent

Value for money

5 stars

V nice for the winters.

great

5 stars

great for face if you have dry skin

not too bad

3 stars

not too bad product and good price as well.

Usually bought next

Radox Feel Awake For Men 2 In 1 Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly 100Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here