Nivea Lotion Dry Skin 250Ml

Nice/bit greasy
Very good lotion for very dry skin. It might be too greasy for those who have only a little dryness. The consistency is similar to Nivea's classic creme in the tin but easier to spread, just slightly thinner but a tad more greasy, but it is after-all for "dry" skin.
Great moisturiser
Bought this a few months ago to help my dry skin this is a great product and has really helped.
Good product at decent price
Good product at decent price.
excellent
i always use nivea products as they do not irritate my sensitive skin.this lotion is lovely for removing make up or as a moisturiser.
As I have already said anything by Nivea is superb
Nivea products are excellent
Value for money
V nice for the winters.
great
great for face if you have dry skin
not too bad
not too bad product and good price as well.