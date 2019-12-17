Nivea Lotion Normal Skin 250Ml

Excellent lotion
Non-greasy lotion for normal skin its result excellent, but this item is not available in Pakistan. Please make arrangements for availability if possible in Pakistan.Thanks
Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, PEG-150, Myristyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, BHT, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Parfum
Made in Germany
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
250ml ℮
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020