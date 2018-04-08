By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Double Action Day & Night Cream Sensitive 50Ml

  • Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydration with Olay Double Action day cream for sensitive skin. This anti ageing cream nourishes and regenerates your skin's appearance. It provides nourishing hydration and moisture lock protection and is specifically formulated to care for your sensitive skin. Its fragrance-free and colour-free non-greasy formula is quickly absorbed into the skin, without leaving a greasy layer. Olay is about beauty, inside and out.
  • Enjoy 24 hours of daily hydration
  • This sensitive cream nourishes hydration and moisture lock protection
  • Provides you with essential all day moisture, leaving your skin soft and smooth
  • Moisturises and nourishes skin during the day
  • This anti-ageing cream improves skin’s surface capacity to retain moisture for longer
  • Will not clog pores due to its fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Petrolatum, Cyclopentasiloxane, Stearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, Carbomer, PEG-100 Stearate, Myristyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Myristic Acid, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Titanium Dioxide, EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT.

  • Every morning moisturise your skin
  • by gently massaging onto face and
  • neck.

  Avoid contact with eyes.

  Procter & Gamble UK
  Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  [UK] 0800 917 7197, [IRL] 1800 409 235, 552 524, [ES] 900 100 266, [NO] 800 33 432
  • Questions or comments? Call

50 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes.

Can't Live Without It

I have been using this cream for years and now all my sons use it as well..it's cool and calming on sensitive skin and has no smell. It soaks into skin without leaving a greasy feel and leaves my face smooth and hydrated..I use both day and night creams and I'm often complimented on my 52yr old skin. It's very cheap compared to most moisturisers for my age.

Miracle cure

After starting using benzoyl peroxide 10% face wash to treat my acne a month ago I was then faced with the side effect of severe dry skin, it was awful, even my eye lids and bags were dry and flaky and when using make up, which is a must for me I looked dreadful! I searched high and low for a moisturiser that would work to take away the dryness but no matter how many products I used nothing touched it, I was starting to think maybe the acne wasn't so bad after all, absolutely the last thing I ever thought I'd hear myself say, until I came across this product- after the first use of the night cream results were shown, I used the day cream the morning after washing with the bp, put my make up on and for the first time in what feels like forever I walked out of the house confident! As long as this product is being made and I need it I'll be buying it, i will recommend a million times over to anyone that will listen

excellent

Excellent texture, easily absorbed with a faint pleasing and not too intrusive perfume.

