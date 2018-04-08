Olay Double Action Day & Night Cream Sensitive 50Ml

Can't Live Without It
I have been using this cream for years and now all my sons use it as well..it's cool and calming on sensitive skin and has no smell. It soaks into skin without leaving a greasy feel and leaves my face smooth and hydrated..I use both day and night creams and I'm often complimented on my 52yr old skin. It's very cheap compared to most moisturisers for my age.
Miracle cure
After starting using benzoyl peroxide 10% face wash to treat my acne a month ago I was then faced with the side effect of severe dry skin, it was awful, even my eye lids and bags were dry and flaky and when using make up, which is a must for me I looked dreadful! I searched high and low for a moisturiser that would work to take away the dryness but no matter how many products I used nothing touched it, I was starting to think maybe the acne wasn't so bad after all, absolutely the last thing I ever thought I'd hear myself say, until I came across this product- after the first use of the night cream results were shown, I used the day cream the morning after washing with the bp, put my make up on and for the first time in what feels like forever I walked out of the house confident! As long as this product is being made and I need it I'll be buying it, i will recommend a million times over to anyone that will listen
excellent
Excellent texture, easily absorbed with a faint pleasing and not too intrusive perfume.