Old Elpaso Thick & Chunky Salsa Mild 226G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165 kJ / 39 kcal
Product Description
- Thick and Chunky Salsa - Mild
- Add mouth watering taste and texture to your Mexican meal with Old El Paso dips, toppings and sauces
- Old El Paso Mild or Hot Salsa is great for dipping your Old El Paso Tortilla Chips!
- Why not try Old El Paso Guacamole, Sour Cream or Salsa as the perfect addition to your Fajita wrap for an extra kick of flavour!
- Our Thick 'n' Chunky salsa brings a vibrant kick to any Mexican dish with a blend of juicy tomatoes, onions and mild guajillo peppers. Perfect to add to sizzling chicken fajitas, beef burritos or crunchy Nachips™ corn chips.
- Let the Mexican Fiesta begin!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 226g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato (61%), Onions (16%), Green Peppers (10%), Tomato Paste, Salt, Vinegar, Onion Flakes, Sugar, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Guajillo Pepper (0.5%), Garlic Powder, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within a week.Best before end: see base of jar
Produce of
Made in Spain
Number of uses
Warnings
- Safety seal button on lids pops up when seal is broken.
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
Return to
- We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
226g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 tablespoon (15g) contains
|%*
|Energy
|165 kJ / 39 kcal
|25 kJ / 6 kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|6.2 g
|0.9 g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|5.2 g
|0.8 g
|<1%
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|1.3 g
|0.2 g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.18 g
|0.18 g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 15 portions
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Safety seal button on lids pops up when seal is broken.
