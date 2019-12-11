Old El Paso Regular Super Soft Flour Tortillas 8Pk 326G

Good for small wrap
Small and handy pack. Tasty and last freshness long. Good for small wraps to go.
I have made really tasty meal using these tortilla
I have made really tasty meal using these tortillas. Soft and flexible.
Store cupboard staples
Good quality and good shelf life for store cupboard staples.
Great quality
Lovely & soft & great tasting. Perfect size for the whole family
pay for luxury
Felt good quality - nice soft tortillas. Bit expensive
Perfect size for everybody in the family, soft and
Perfect size for everybody in the family, soft and tasty. Use them for burritos, fajitas and wraps.
Highly recommend
Really soft and tasty.
Great taste
Soft and tasty with added chicken and veg made a lovely different meal
Really fresh and soft
Really high quality wraps, we usually buy stores own brand but theyre not as good. These wraps are veey soft and tasty, perpeft for lunches, mexican meals
great value, good taste, long date
bought these when they were on offer instead if my usual brand. these were really tasty, good versatile size and because they had a long date, i could stock up and use for emergency meals. would defo buy again