By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Regular Super Soft Flour Tortillas 8Pk 326G

4.5(49)Write a review
Old El Paso Regular Super Soft Flour Tortillas 8Pk 326G
£ 1.65
£0.51/100g

Offer

Each tortilla (41g) as sold contains:
  • Energy515 kJ 122 kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.1 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5 g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9 g
    1%
  • Salt0.41 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264 kJ / 299 kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Soft Flour Tortillas
  • Old El Paso soft flour tortilla wraps are pressed from fresh dough balls and oven baked until they're nice and toasty. Light and pillowy, these flour tortillas will make any Mexican meal, from sizzling fajitas to tangy burritos. All you have to do is add fresh chicken or veg (peppers and onions work well) add some fajita spice mix and your away! Finally, add our Old El Paso™ Thick ‘n' Chunky Salsa, maybe even a dollop of sour cream. If you fancy a bit of heat then throw in some Old El Paso jalapenos and let the Mexican fiesta begin!
  • Make any dinner a Mexican meal with Old El Paso Tortillas and Stand 'N' Stuff wraps
  • Perfectly rollable and delicious- our range of Mexican tortilla wraps are great for Fajitas, Burritos and Enchiladas
  • Try our Stand 'N' Stuff Flour Tortillas, they are perfect for holding all your delicious Mexican filings to create the perfect Fajita or Burrito!
  • Since 1938 we've been bringing vibrant flavours inspired by the bustling streets of Mexico. Our Super Soft Flour Tortillas are pressed from fresh dough balls and oven baked until they're nice and toasty. Soft and pillowy, these flour tortillas will make any Mexican meal, from sizzling fajitas to tangy burritos. Forget the knives and forks ...simply roll and enjoy!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with 100% sunflower oil
  • Preservative free
  • Perfect for fajitas, burritos & sandwiches
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 326g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
  • Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

326g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tortilla (41g) as sold:%*
Energy 1264 kJ / 299 kcal515 kJ / 122 kcal6%
Fat 5.2 g2.1 g3%
of which saturates 1.2 g0.5 g2%
Carbohydrate 53.2 g21.7 g8%
of which sugars 2.1 g0.9 g1%
Fibre 1.6 g0.7 g-
Protein 9.1 g3.7 g7%
Salt 1.00 g0.41 g7%
Contains 8 portions---
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good for small wrap

5 stars

Small and handy pack. Tasty and last freshness long. Good for small wraps to go.

I have made really tasty meal using these tortilla

5 stars

I have made really tasty meal using these tortillas. Soft and flexible.

Store cupboard staples

4 stars

Good quality and good shelf life for store cupboard staples.

Great quality

5 stars

Lovely & soft & great tasting. Perfect size for the whole family

pay for luxury

4 stars

Felt good quality - nice soft tortillas. Bit expensive

Perfect size for everybody in the family, soft and

5 stars

Perfect size for everybody in the family, soft and tasty. Use them for burritos, fajitas and wraps.

Highly recommend

5 stars

Really soft and tasty.

Great taste

5 stars

Soft and tasty with added chicken and veg made a lovely different meal

Really fresh and soft

5 stars

Really high quality wraps, we usually buy stores own brand but theyre not as good. These wraps are veey soft and tasty, perpeft for lunches, mexican meals

great value, good taste, long date

4 stars

bought these when they were on offer instead if my usual brand. these were really tasty, good versatile size and because they had a long date, i could stock up and use for emergency meals. would defo buy again

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Old El Paso Smoky Bbq Fajita Seasoning Mx 35G

£ 1.00
£0.29/10g

Tesco British Soured Cream 150Ml

£ 0.69
£0.46/100ml

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Soured Cream 300Ml

£ 1.10
£0.37/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here