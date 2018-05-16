Seriously Strong Spreadable 125G

Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese Spread.
- Our creamy Original Spreadable is made with award-winning Extra Mature Scottish cheddar for a rich and characterful taste.
- Rich & characterful
- Made with Scottish cheddar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (54%), Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (E331, E452, E450), Thickener (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
- May contain Lysozyme derived from Egg
Keep refrigerated: Use within a week of opening.Best before: See bottom of pack.
Produced in France with cheddar produced in Scotland using UK milk
- Enjoy it spread on crusty bread or crackers for the ultimate indulgent treat!
- Caledonian Cheese Company,
- Commerce Road,
- Stranraer,
- DG9 7DA,
- Scotland.
- Contact us with your comments quoting all the information at the bottom of pack:
125g
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy:
|1099 kJ/264 kcal
|Fat:
|20g
|(of which saturates
|13.6g)
|Carbohydrate:
|5.6g
|(of which sugars
|4.1g)
|Protein:
|15.5g
|Salt:
|1.8g
|Calcium
|450mg (56% *RI)
|*Reference Intake
|-
