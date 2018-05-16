Tesco Pine Nut Kernels 100G

- Energy715kJ 173kcal9%
- Fat17.2g25%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2859kJ / 693kcal
Product Description
- Pine nuts.
- FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for fresh salads and making pesto
- FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for fresh salads and making pesto
- For baking & cooking
- Ideal for fresh salads and making pesto
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pine Nuts.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tape provided and consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in Ireland
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2859kJ / 693kcal
|715kJ / 173kcal
|Fat
|68.6g
|17.2g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|14.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019