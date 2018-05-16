By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pine Nut Kernels 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Pine Nut Kernels 100G
£ 3.60
£36.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy715kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat17.2g
    25%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2859kJ / 693kcal

Product Description

  • Pine nuts.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for fresh salads and making pesto
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for fresh salads and making pesto
  • For baking & cooking
  • Ideal for fresh salads and making pesto
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pine Nuts.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tape provided and consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Return to

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2859kJ / 693kcal715kJ / 173kcal
Fat68.6g17.2g
Saturates4.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate4.0g1.0g
Sugars3.9g1.0g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein14.0g3.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Cut Basil 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese 200 G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Tesco Basil Medium Pot

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here