Tesco Sunflower Seeds 100G

4.3(3)Write a review
Tesco Sunflower Seeds 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy645kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2580kJ / 625kcal

Product Description

  • Sunflower seeds.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Adds a subtle flavour to breads, cereals and salads
  
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tape provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2580kJ / 625kcal645kJ / 156kcal
Fat55.9g14.0g
Saturates4.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate2.3g0.6g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre10.8g2.7g
Protein22.7g5.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It was very good quality and nice but I would also

4 stars

It was very good quality and nice but I would also prefer it with the shells and I bought it for my hamsters

Zzzzzzzzz.................

5 stars

I bought these as I was told that they were a good source of tryptophan, which apparently raises serotonin levels and can help if you suffer from insomnia. Nothing to lose and not expensive. THEY WORKED!! Would recommend to anyone with a similar problem - a much better solution than sleeping pills.

Good

4 stars

A reasonable product

