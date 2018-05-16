Raid Fly/Waspmosquito Killer 300Ml

- Raid Protector Aerosol Spray is specially formulated to kill different types of flying insects, including mosquitoes and flies. This bug killer has a quick formula to keep bugs away and eliminate insects in seconds, effectively protecting you and your family from their bites. Raid Aerosol can be used both indoors and outdoors and is an effective fly killer. The spray leaves a neutral scent. See the label for detailed precautions and usage directions.
- Insect killer for mosquitoes, flies and other flying insects
- Eliminates insects in seconds
- Can be used indoors and outdoors
- Leaves a neutral scent
- Pack size: 300ML
- DIRECTIONS FOR USE: SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.
- Hold the can in an upright position and spray in the air throughout the room, directing the spray upwards. Spray around doors and windows where insects enter the house from a distance of about 45cm but check for staining before. Do not spray onto wallpaper. A 5 second burst will treat an average sized room (approx. 30m3). For fast knockdown, spray directly at insects, keeping about 1 metre from walls and surfaces.
- Danger
- Contains Pyrethrins and pyrethroids 0.25% (0.25g/100g), 2-(2-butoxyethoxy)ethyl 6-propylpiperonyl ether 1.05% (1.05g/100g).
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
- Caution: Use only as directed. Store away from food, beverages and pet food. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. Remove or cover terrariums, aquariums and animal cages before application. Turn off aquarium air-filter during use. Remove or cover food, food preparation equipment and eating utensils. Do not spray onto people or pets. Do not spray onto wall paper and keep spray at least 1 metre away from all surfaces and walls. Use only in well-ventilated areas. KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
300ml ℮
