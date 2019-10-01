Magicorn Eazy Pop Popcorn Salted 100G

- Microwave popcorn butter flavour.
- Perfectly popped in minutes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Popping Corn (80%), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Salt
Preparation and Usage
- INSTRUCTIONS
- 1. Get ready... Simply remove the plastic wrapper, unfold packet and place face down in the microwave.
- 2. Watch... Cook on full powder for 2-4 mins (depending on microwave wattage).
- The bag will expand as the popcorn cooks and you'll start to hear popping noises.
- 3. Listen... Once the 'popping' noise starts to slow (2 secs between pops) you'll know it's ready.
- 4. Enjoy! Remove and gently shake the bag, open with caution by pulling the corners of the bag apart.
- CAUTION: CONTENTS ARE HOT!
- NEVER LEAVE POPPING CORN UNATTENDED
Name and address
- Kohlico,
- Kohlico House,
- HA7 3DP.
Return to
- Kohlico,
- Kohlico House,
- HA7 3DP.
- www.kohlico.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Caloric value
|1672.0 kJ
|-
|399.0 kcal
|Protein
|7.9g
|Carbohydrates
|46.7g
|Fat
|20.7g
|Sodium
|0.98g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019