Magicorn Eazy Pop Popcorn Salted 100G

£ 0.60
£0.60/100g
  • Microwave popcorn butter flavour.
  • Perfectly popped in minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Popping Corn (80%), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Salt

Preparation and Usage

  • INSTRUCTIONS
  • 1. Get ready... Simply remove the plastic wrapper, unfold packet and place face down in the microwave.
  • 2. Watch... Cook on full powder for 2-4 mins (depending on microwave wattage).
  • The bag will expand as the popcorn cooks and you'll start to hear popping noises.
  • 3. Listen... Once the 'popping' noise starts to slow (2 secs between pops) you'll know it's ready.
  • 4. Enjoy! Remove and gently shake the bag, open with caution by pulling the corners of the bag apart.
  • CAUTION: CONTENTS ARE HOT!
  • NEVER LEAVE POPPING CORN UNATTENDED

Name and address

  • Kohlico,
  • Kohlico House,
  • HA7 3DP.

Return to

  • Kohlico,
  • Kohlico House,
  • HA7 3DP.
  • www.kohlico.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Caloric value1672.0 kJ
-399.0 kcal
Protein7.9g
Carbohydrates46.7g
Fat20.7g
Sodium0.98g

