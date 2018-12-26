Tesco Tomato Chutney 300G

Too Sweet
Poor, much too sweet
This is an excellent chutney and I have bought several jars over the years, so you know it must be good.
It`s too good for you to not buy.
Super taste great !!
Wonderful product great value.
Great tomato taste
A regular for our shopping basket. Great tomato taste with a little added spice.
Great, really tasty.
Glad I tried this, perfect with cold meat or cheese. Great in a sandwich.
Reasonably priced
Bought this in lieu of tomato sauces as they contain too much vinegar for my liking. Bought a more expensive tomato chutney, but found Tesco's own make is far nicer, also far cheaper.
Quite bland
As described, although I felt it tasted artificial and bland. Maybe as I usually make my own ??
As good as branded
Bought this instead of a more expensive branded one, won’t be changing back
Just as good as the branded version.
I often buy this product for sandwiches, cheese toastier or as part of a salad. I used to buy the branded version but then I saw the price of Tesco’s version and decided I had to give it a go. I am very impressed and I will now always purchase this one over the more expensive one purely because of the price.
Nice and tasty.
Nice and tasty.