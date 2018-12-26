By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tomato Chutney 300G

4.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Tomato Chutney 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy85kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 564kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato chutney.
  • SUNRIPENED TOMATOES.
  • SUNRIPENED TOMATOES.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tomato Purée (24%), Onion, Tomato (15%), Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Carrot, Modified Maize Starch, Gherkin, Salt, Mustard Seed, Spices, Celery Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains mustard and celery. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy564kJ / 133kcal85kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate31.3g4.7g
Sugars30.7g4.6g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Too Sweet

2 stars

Poor, much too sweet

This is an excellent chutney and I have bought several jars over the years, so you know it must be good.

5 stars

It`s too good for you to not buy.

Super taste great !!

5 stars

Wonderful product great value.

Great tomato taste

5 stars

A regular for our shopping basket. Great tomato taste with a little added spice.

Great, really tasty.

5 stars

Glad I tried this, perfect with cold meat or cheese. Great in a sandwich.

Reasonably priced

5 stars

Bought this in lieu of tomato sauces as they contain too much vinegar for my liking. Bought a more expensive tomato chutney, but found Tesco's own make is far nicer, also far cheaper.

Quite bland

2 stars

As described, although I felt it tasted artificial and bland. Maybe as I usually make my own ??

As good as branded

5 stars

Bought this instead of a more expensive branded one, won’t be changing back

Just as good as the branded version.

5 stars

I often buy this product for sandwiches, cheese toastier or as part of a salad. I used to buy the branded version but then I saw the price of Tesco’s version and decided I had to give it a go. I am very impressed and I will now always purchase this one over the more expensive one purely because of the price.

Nice and tasty.

5 stars

Nice and tasty.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Ploughmans Plum Chutney 295G

£ 1.00
£0.34/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here