Lindt Lindor Filled Egg 28G

Lindt Lindor Filled Egg 28G
£ 0.50
£1.79/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a smooth melting filling (50%).
  • Pack size: 28G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Highly Meltable - Keep Cool.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

28g ℮

top quality

5 stars

top quality

