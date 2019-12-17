Tesco Frozen Summer Fruits Mix 500G

Don’t buy it
This fruit looked nice , but it was so bitter to taste, that it was inedible.
We love this! Gorgeous fruits, brilliant with cereal and plain yoghurt!
I bought this because I kept running out of fresh blueberries and other fresh fruits to have with my breakfast or lunch or to go with Tesco's cooked cheesecake. I can keep it in the freezer and just defrost the amount I need. A really excellent way to have varied fruits available when you want and I also thicken the juice with some cornflour to use with a pie, yoghurt or ice cream!
Great mix
Good mix of fruit