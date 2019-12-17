By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Summer Fruits Mix 500G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Frozen Summer Fruits Mix 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy126kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 158kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of blackberries, raspberries, blackurrants and redcurrants.
  • We work with our growers to select, hand pick and freeze our fruit as its prime. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • A mix of blackberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
  • Carefully hand picked
  • High in vitamin C
  • 1 of 5 a day = 80g serving
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 0.5kg
  • High in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Blackberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Redcurrant.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost throughly for minimum 2 1/2 hours at room temperature or 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting
  • Defrost thoroughly for minimum 2 1/2 hours at room temperature or 12 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy158kJ / 38kcal126kJ / 30kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.3g4.2g
Sugars5.3g4.2g
Fibre5.4g4.3g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C68.0mg (85%NRV)54.4mg (68%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t buy it

1 stars

This fruit looked nice , but it was so bitter to taste, that it was inedible.

We love this! Gorgeous fruits, brilliant with cereal and plain yoghurt!

5 stars

I bought this because I kept running out of fresh blueberries and other fresh fruits to have with my breakfast or lunch or to go with Tesco's cooked cheesecake. I can keep it in the freezer and just defrost the amount I need. A really excellent way to have varied fruits available when you want and I also thicken the juice with some cornflour to use with a pie, yoghurt or ice cream!

Great mix

5 stars

Good mix of fruit

