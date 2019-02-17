By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Natural Yogurt 500G

5(1)Write a review
Yeo Valley Natural Yogurt 500G
£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Yogurt
  • Design: BigFish®
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • Supporting British family farms
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Naturally high in protein
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

No added ingredients, This Yogurt contains only Milk's naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days. For 'Use by' Date, See Lid.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 344kJ/82kcal
Fat 4,5g
of which saturates 2,9g
Carbohydrate 5,6g
of which sugars 5,6g
Protein 5,1g
Salt *0,13g
Calcium 163mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†20% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Always my first choice.

5 stars

ALL Yeo Valley yoggies are excellent and purely natural; no artificial flavours or extra sugar etc. These days I hardly ever buy any other brand.

