Tesco Ruby Red Grapefruit Segments In Juice 538G

Write a review
£ 0.80
£2.76/kg
1/3 of a can
  • Energy247kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Ruby red grapefruit segments in grapefruit juice from concentrate.
  • HAND PICKED. Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • Hand-picked
  • Picked for ripeness at the peak of the season
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/3 of a can
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Ruby Red Grapefruit, Grapefruit Juice From Concentrate, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days

Produce of

Produced in Swaziland

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

290g

Net Contents

538g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy138kJ / 32kcal247kJ / 58kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.3g13.1g
Sugars7.3g13.1g
Fibre0.4g0.7g
Protein0.6g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Buying for a second time, taste good, segments wer

2 stars

Buying for a second time, taste good, segments were not whole, hope this time better

Poor product, not value for money

1 stars

I used to buy Tesco Everyday Value Ruby Red Grapefruit @ 54p a tin, good value and quality. This was discontinued. I thought that Tesco Ruby Red Grapefruit Segments was the replacement, despite the 50% price hike. Both products have the same country of origin (Swaziland). I bought a tin of this newer product, but never again. The fruit was broken and mushy and the juice cloudy. I had expected the product to be the same or better than the Everyday Value, given the higher price. The "original" had complete firmer pieces of fruit and much better flavour.

Great product - great price.

5 stars

Excellent quality and value.

A lot of money for a lot of juice.

2 stars

Just under half the contents is juice and the fruit is very mushy. Not worth the price.

Love it & a lot easier & a lot quicker to serve less waste

4 stars

Been buying whenever available

We start the day with a Zing of Ruby Red Grapefrui

5 stars

We start the day with a Zing of Ruby Red Grapefruit with our Oats in the morning,easie peasie.

so good

5 stars

excellent value, delicious taste & no mess

