Tesco Ruby Red Grapefruit Segments In Juice 538G

Buying for a second time, taste good, segments were not whole, hope this time better
Poor product, not value for money
I used to buy Tesco Everyday Value Ruby Red Grapefruit @ 54p a tin, good value and quality. This was discontinued. I thought that Tesco Ruby Red Grapefruit Segments was the replacement, despite the 50% price hike. Both products have the same country of origin (Swaziland). I bought a tin of this newer product, but never again. The fruit was broken and mushy and the juice cloudy. I had expected the product to be the same or better than the Everyday Value, given the higher price. The "original" had complete firmer pieces of fruit and much better flavour.
Great product - great price.
Excellent quality and value.
A lot of money for a lot of juice.
Just under half the contents is juice and the fruit is very mushy. Not worth the price.
Love it & a lot easier & a lot quicker to serve less waste
Been buying whenever available
We start the day with a Zing of Ruby Red Grapefruit with our Oats in the morning,easie peasie.
so good
excellent value, delicious taste & no mess