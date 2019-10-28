Kettle Sea Salt & Black Peppercrisps 40G
- Energy844 kJ 202 kcal10%
- Fat10.9g16%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2111 kJ / 505 kcal
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sea Salt and Crushed Black Peppercorns Seasoning
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- #realfoodrealpleasure
- Hand cooked potato crisps
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- Lightly salted's darker, mysterious alter ego
- We're all about real food ingredients
- We love to use locally grown potatoes whenever we can
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
- Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
- No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
- These chips are suitable for: vegans and vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt and Crushed Black Peppercorns Seasoning (Potato Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Crushed Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Black Pepper Extract)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you.
- 0800 616996
- www.kettlechips.co.uk
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2111 kJ / 505 kcal
|Fat
|27.3g
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|57.4g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|Protein
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
