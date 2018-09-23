By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Celery Sticks 350G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Celery Sticks 350G
£ 0.90
£2.58/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy40kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 40kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Celery.
  • Tesco British Celery Sticks Carefully grown and trimmed for a convenient snack Our celery comes from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Hamish Mellor, works on a family owned farm that’s been growing celery for over 60 years in the Cambridgeshire Fens, where its rich, fertile soils provide the ideal growing conditions for celery with a refreshing crunch.
  • Crunchy & Refreshing Carefully grown and trimmed for a convenient snack
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy40kJ / 10kcal40kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.9g
Sugars0.9g0.9g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
Potassium320mg (16%NRV)320mg (16%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Usually good quality. Always fresh.

4 stars

Usually good quality. Always fresh.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Carrot Batons 600G

£ 1.00
£1.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Radish Pack 240G

£ 0.65
£2.71/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here