By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Crisp And Dry Vegetable Oil 2L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Crisp And Dry Vegetable Oil 2L
£ 1.75
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • 100% Rapeseed Oil
  • Perfect results guaranteed
  • Naturally high in omega 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2000ml
  • Naturally high in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Foaming Agent: Di-methyl Polysiloxane (E900)

Storage

Store away from direct sunlight. Cool oil thoroughly to under 60°C/140°F before returning to bottle.Best Before End: See Back of Bottle

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlPer Serving: 15ml (1 tablespoon)
Energy3393kJ / 825kcal124 Calories
Fat91.7g13.8g
of which saturates7.3g1.1g
of which mono-unsaturates57.8g
of which polyunsaturates26.6g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Omega 39.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 700G

£ 2.70
£0.39/100g

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Olive Oil 1L

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here