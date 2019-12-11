Crisp And Dry Vegetable Oil 2L
Product Description
- 100% Rapeseed Oil
- Perfect results guaranteed
- Naturally high in omega 3
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Foaming Agent: Di-methyl Polysiloxane (E900)
Storage
Store away from direct sunlight. Cool oil thoroughly to under 60°C/140°F before returning to bottle.Best Before End: See Back of Bottle
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Per Serving: 15ml (1 tablespoon)
|Energy
|3393kJ / 825kcal
|124 Calories
|Fat
|91.7g
|13.8g
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|1.1g
|of which mono-unsaturates
|57.8g
|of which polyunsaturates
|26.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Omega 3
|9.2g
