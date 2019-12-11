By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crisp And Dry Vegetable Oil 1L

Crisp And Dry Vegetable Oil 1L
£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Product Description

  • 100% Rapeseed Oil
  • Naturally high in omega 3
  • Perfect results guaranteed
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000ml
Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Foaming Agent: Di-Methyl Polysiloxane (E900)

Storage

Store away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Back of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Cool oil thoroughly to under 60°C/140°F before returning to bottle.

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

1l ℮

Typical Valuesper 100mlPer Serving: 15ml (1 tablespoon)
Energy 3393kJ / 825kcal124 Calories
Fat 91.7g13.8g
of which saturates 7.3g(1.1g)
of which mono-unsaturates 57.8g
of which polyunsaturates 26.6g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Omega 3 9.2g

Does the job!

5 stars

Great oil for deep frying

