By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flora Pure Sunflower Oil 2L

1(1)Write a review
Flora Pure Sunflower Oil 2L
£ 4.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Sunflower Oil
  • 10ml Flora Sunflower Oil - 2 teaspoons provide at least 50% of the NRV of Vitamin E
  • 100% plant goodness
  • A good source of vitamin E
  • Made with pure sunflower oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2000ml
  • A good source of vitamin E

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Vitamin E

Storage

Store away from direct sunlightCool oil thoroughly before returning to bottle Best Before End: See Back of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for: Salad dressings, marinades, stir frying and deep and shallow frying if desired.

Number of uses

This pack contains 200 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 3404kJ/828kcal
Fat 92g
of which saturates 10.1g
monounsaturates 25.8g
polyunsaturates 56.1g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Vitamin E 60mg (500% of NRV)
NRV=Nutrient Reference Value-
100ml Flora Sunflower Oil weighs 92g-
This pack contains 200 servings-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Sticks to pans & very low quality

1 stars

This is the cheapest quality oil ever. It makes my pans & pots so sticky that it won't come off, like you get in greasy takeaway shops. I don't think it's even sunflower oil. Lowest quality oil ever

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 Litre

£ 8.00
£0.80/100ml

Tesco Olive Oil 1L

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here