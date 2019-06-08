Flora Pure Sunflower Oil 2L

Sticks to pans & very low quality
This is the cheapest quality oil ever. It makes my pans & pots so sticky that it won't come off, like you get in greasy takeaway shops. I don't think it's even sunflower oil. Lowest quality oil ever
Sunflower Oil, Vitamin E
Store away from direct sunlightCool oil thoroughly before returning to bottle Best Before End: See Back of Bottle
This pack contains 200 servings
Packing. Recyclable
2l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|3404kJ/828kcal
|Fat
|92g
|of which saturates
|10.1g
|monounsaturates
|25.8g
|polyunsaturates
|56.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Vitamin E
|60mg (500% of NRV)
|NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|100ml Flora Sunflower Oil weighs 92g
|-
|-
