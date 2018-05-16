By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flora Pure Sunflower Oil 1L

Flora Pure Sunflower Oil 1L
£ 2.25
£0.23/100ml

Product Description

  • Sunflower Oil
  • 10ml Flora Sunflower Oil - 2 teaspoons provide at least 50% of the NRV of Vitamin E
  • 100% plant goodness
  • A good source of vitamin E
  • Made with pure sunflower oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • A good source of vitamin E

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Vitamin E

Storage

Store away from direct sunlightCool oil thoroughly before returning to bottle Best Before End: See Back of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for: Salad dressings, marinades, stir frying and deep and shallow frying if desired.

Number of uses

This pack contains 100 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 3404kJ/828kcal
Fat 92g
of which saturates 10.1g
monounsaturates 25.8g
polyunsaturates 56.1g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Vitamin E 60mg (500% of NRV)
NRV=Nutrient Reference Value-
100ml Flora Sunflower Oil weighs 92g-
This pack contains 100 servings-

