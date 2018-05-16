Flora Pure Sunflower Oil 1L

Product Description
- Sunflower Oil
- 10ml Flora Sunflower Oil - 2 teaspoons provide at least 50% of the NRV of Vitamin E
- 100% plant goodness
- A good source of vitamin E
- Made with pure sunflower oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1000ml
- A good source of vitamin E
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Vitamin E
Storage
Store away from direct sunlightCool oil thoroughly before returning to bottle Best Before End: See Back of Bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for: Salad dressings, marinades, stir frying and deep and shallow frying if desired.
Number of uses
This pack contains 100 servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|3404kJ/828kcal
|Fat
|92g
|of which saturates
|10.1g
|monounsaturates
|25.8g
|polyunsaturates
|56.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Vitamin E
|60mg (500% of NRV)
|NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|100ml Flora Sunflower Oil weighs 92g
|-
|This pack contains 100 servings
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019