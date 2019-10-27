By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 2 Beef Sirloin Steak

4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Beef Sirloin Steak
£ 10.13
£22.50/kg

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus beef sirloin steaks.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • *Matured for 28 days for a rich flavour. A succulent cut of British beef.
  • 100% British beef
  • Matured for 28 days for a rich flavour
  • A succulent cut of British beef

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove steak from all packaging. Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
6-10 mins
Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done).
Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Vacuum packed for freshness.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One typicaly steak (240g)
Energy 837kJ2009kJ
-201kcal482kcal
Fat 12.7g30.5g
of which saturates 5.6g13.4g
Carbohydrate 0.0g0.0g
of which sugars 0.0g0.0g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 21.6g51.8g
Salt 0.3g0.6g
Pack contains 2 servings--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Vacuum packed for freshness.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Check the promised dates!

3 stars

Dates for this when doing a home delivery are awful. Extremely short dates, not the 1+ week as promised. Last weeks steaks were delivered on Wednesday and dated for Thursday with no mention of the short date on the delivery note.

SELL BY DATES

5 stars

I normally shop in store and buy these every week. The quality is superb and not expensive for what they are. However, when I buy in store I will get at least a TEN DAY sell by date, When buying on line the sell by date was FIVE days. Not really acceptable

Very good piece of steak

5 stars

I loved it, very tender and good piece of steak when cooked as medium, better than restaurants

Go for it

5 stars

Thoroughly enjoyed these as a treat last night. Super tender, melt in the mouth. Grilled 3.5 mins one side, 1.5 other side, rested in a warm place for 10 mins - perfect.

Usually bought next

Tesco Peppercorn Sauce 180G

£ 1.20
£0.67/100g

Tesco Large Flat Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here