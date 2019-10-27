Tesco Finest 2 Beef Sirloin Steak

Check the promised dates!
Dates for this when doing a home delivery are awful. Extremely short dates, not the 1+ week as promised. Last weeks steaks were delivered on Wednesday and dated for Thursday with no mention of the short date on the delivery note.
SELL BY DATES
I normally shop in store and buy these every week. The quality is superb and not expensive for what they are. However, when I buy in store I will get at least a TEN DAY sell by date, When buying on line the sell by date was FIVE days. Not really acceptable
Very good piece of steak
I loved it, very tender and good piece of steak when cooked as medium, better than restaurants
Go for it
Thoroughly enjoyed these as a treat last night. Super tender, melt in the mouth. Grilled 3.5 mins one side, 1.5 other side, rested in a warm place for 10 mins - perfect.