Eylure Individual Lashes Combo

the glue was rubbish
i bought this product yesterday and went home to apply them they applied quite well however some took a little longer to apply than others but the glue that the lashes come with is terrible they didnt even last the afternoon before they were falling off and i applied the following directions that it came with however i am a qualified beauty therapist and individuals is something i am really good at applying disappointed will not be buying again I love there other lashes though
I will never be lashless again!
The other day I was feeling rather 'un' pretty and I had really been wanting to try semi permanent lashes for a while. My biggest fear was not being able to apply them properly or that the glue would simply not be strong enough. In my previous job lashes were apart of the uniform and every night before work I would slave away trying to apply my pair of fake lashes with awful glue and it was just such a chore. But feeling hopeful I took the plunge bought the packet and went home preparing myself for what I thought would be a disaster. I was wrong. Here I am sat 2 weeks later with my semi permanent lashes still in perfect place fetching compliments every day. The application was a breeze the glue is so strong but not tacky and applying the single falsies is so easy. Everyday people have been asking me where I got them done. But I didn't. I did them myself. I am so proud of my fluttery flawless lashes. The best part about them was that the packet states they would last around a week .... 2 WEEKS I am still sat here with the same set. Bonus! I literally cannot fault this product at all best £5 I have spent. Thanks eylure I can assure that I will never be lashless again.
Beautifully natural!
I brought this product as it offered three different lengths of eyelashes. After using them I am pleased to say it was money well spent. I am glad I brought this product at Tesco as they were much cheaper than some other hughstreet stores.