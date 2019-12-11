Toffee Crisp Chocolate Biscuits 7 Pack 130.9G

- Energy412kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars9.3g10%
- Salt0.05g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171kJ
Product Description
- Biscuit pieces, crisped cereal (12%) and caramel (18%) covered in milk chocolate.
- Learn more at http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Toffee Crisp is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- A bar of delicious soft caramel & crispy cereal pieces placed on a biscuit for an extra crunch, all encased in smooth milk chocolate. TOFFEE CRISP is the crispy crunch, chewy munch that you simply can't resist! Originally created by Mackintosh's. TOFFEE CRISP were launched into the UK market in 1963.
- The idea for the TOFFEE CRISP bar originated from John Henderson, the great-nephew of John Mackintosh, who adapted a cake recipe made by his late wife Edith for their children. The recipe used a combination of crispy rice pieces and chocolate cake, however when he initially submitted samples to the board it was felt that it needed something more so after further development a soft toffee was added along the top and with its unique combination of textures with crispy cereal pieces, chewy toffee and smooth milk chocolate the TOFFEE CRISP was born.
- Initially TOFFEE CRISP Bars were produced at MacKintosh's factory in Halifax, however in 2012 production was moved to Newcastle where they still continue to be made to this day.
- In the 1980's and 1990's there were a series of TV advertisements which each ended with the strapline "Somebody, somewhere is have a Toffee Crisp".
- TOFFEE CRISP does not contain any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- For more to share, why not try the TOFFEE CRISP Bitesize sharing bag 120g!
- A bar of delicious soft caramel & crispy cereal pieces placed on a biscuit for extra crunch, all encased in smooth milk chocolate
- It's the crispy crunch, chewy munch that you simply can't resist!
- No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130.9g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Sunflower/Coconut/Pal Kernel/Palm/Shea/Illipe/Mango Kernel/Kokum Gurgi/Sal), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Malted Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Carbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (B3, B5, D, B6, B2, Folic Acid, B1, B12), Iron, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dry
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
7 x 18.7g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2171kJ
|412kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|519kcal
|99kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|27.8g
|5.3g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.5g
|3.3g
|20g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|62.3g
|11.8g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|48.8g
|9.3g
|90g
|10%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019