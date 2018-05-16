By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Gloucester Chive & Onion Cheese 200G
£ 1.75
£8.75/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy502kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1674kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Double Gloucester cheese with reconstituted onions and freeze-dried chives.
  • Double Gloucester cheese with dried onion and dried chives
  • Carefully blended for a mellow, savoury flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Reconstituted Onion (2%), Freeze-Dried Chive, Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1674kJ / 404kcal502kJ / 121kcal
Fat33.7g10.1g
Saturates22.2g6.7g
Carbohydrate2.9g0.9g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein21.9g6.6g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

