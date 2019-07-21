By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum 70Cl Bottle

5(1)Write a review
Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum 70Cl Bottle
£ 25.50
£36.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Overproof Rum
  • Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum is the original rum of the Jamaican people and it has been distilled there for 190 years.
  • More than just a rum, it is an intrinsic part of Jamaican culture, tradition and everyday living, and in the UK it represents the proud, bold spirit of the island and its people.
  • Characterised by citrus, pear and pineapple notes with a long and spicy finish, it is a very versatile liquid.
  • Best enjoyed in the Jamaican classic Wray 'n' Ting, a Wray 'n' Ginger or in the Reggae Rum Punch.
  • Guaranteed full strength
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  Characterised by citrus, pear and pineapple notes with a long and spicy finish, it is a very versatile liquid

Alcohol Units

44.1

ABV

63% vol

Country

Jamaica

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy in moderation.

Name and address

  • Blended and Bottled in Jamaica By
  • J Wray & Nephew Ltd.
  • Sole Importer:
  • J. Wray & Nephew (UK) Ltd.,
  • Third Floor,
  • 52-54 Southwark Street,

  • J. Wray & Nephew (UK) Ltd.,
  • Third Floor,
  • 52-54 Southwark Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 1UN.
  • www.rum.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Very strong and lovely taste.

5 stars

Very strong and lovely taste.

