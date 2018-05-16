By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hartleys Sugar Free Orange Jelly 23G

Hartleys Sugar Free Orange Jelly 23G
£ 1.00
£4.35/100g

Product Description

  • Orange flavour jelly crystals with sweeteners.
  • Sugar free
  • Natural colours
  • Less than 40kJ/10kcal per portion
  • Pack size: 23g
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Pork Gelatine, Acid: Adipic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrates, Flavourings, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Colours: Beetroot Red, Beta Carotene, Acid: Fumaric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • It's so easy to make!
  • 1 Pour contents of 1 sachet into a jug/bowl.
  • 2 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of boiling water and stir until dissolved.
  • 3 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of cold water, stir then pour into mould/serving dish.
  • 4 Allow to cool, then refrigerate to set.
  • NB adding fresh pineapple, kiwi or papaya fruit will prevent jelly from setting.

Number of uses

Each sachet will make 4 x 145g servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as preparedPer 145g serving as prepared*
Energy 25 kJ36 kJ
-6 kcal9 kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 1.3g1.9g
Salt 0.07g0.10g
*One serving is equal to 1 quarter of made up jelly (145g)--
An adult's Reference Intake (RI) for energy is 8,400kJ/2000kcal--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

