Nicorette Sugar Free Gum 4Mg Original 105S.
Offer
Product Description
- Original Flavour Sugar-Free Gum 4mg Nicotine
- NICORETTE® Stop Smoking App Download our free iPhone app, with personalised support to help you make the incredible journey from being a smoker to your new smoke free life.
- Whether you're reducing one cigarette at a time or quitting for good, choose NICORETTE® Gum to help control your nicotine intake. By giving you control over how much nicotine you use, you can effectively deal with your withdrawal symptoms as they happen. When used correctly, NICORETTE® Gum can significantly help your chances of stopping smoking successfully versus willpower alone. NICORETTE® Gum acts fast to help you deal with cravings. The nicotine is absorbed quickly through your mouth and gums, relieving those unpleasant withdrawal symptoms soon after they strike. So if you're armed and ready with NICORETTE® Gum, you're much less likely to get caught out by a craving.
- Actively fight back with Nicorette gum to help relieve tough nicotine cravings
- For smokers who smoke more than 20 cigarettes per day
- To help you quit smoking for good
- Sugar free
- Sugar-free
Information
Ingredients
This pack contains 105 pieces of Original Flavour Chewing Gum, each containing 4 mg Nicotine, Also includes: Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Sodium Carbonate, Polacrilin, Flavourings, Glycerol, E104, Talc and E321
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For adults and children 12 years and over. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before starting to use the product and note the chewing technique. Chew one piece of gum when you feel the urge to smoke. Do not use more than 15 pieces a day.
- Nicorette Chewing Technique:
- 1. Chew slowly until taste becomes strong.
- 2. Rest between gum and cheek.
- 3. Chew again when taste has faded.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.
Warnings
- Warning: Do not exceed the stated dose.
- If you are pregnant, or you need any other advice before using this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed.
- Keep out of reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
105 x Pieces
Safety information
Warning: Do not exceed the stated dose. If you are pregnant, or you need any other advice before using this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed. Keep out of reach and sight of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020