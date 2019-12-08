Tesco 4 Breaded Chunky Prime Haddock Fillets 500G

Very good with tender and succulent fish. Prefer t
Very good with tender and succulent fish. Prefer to branded alternatives.
The texture of the fish is lovely.
The texture of the fish is lovely.
Disappointing.
Thought I would try the frozen haddock as usually by the chilled in breadcrumbs. Found this had very little taste, was dry and had a hard texture once cooked.
Miles better than anywhere else or even a Chippy!
Fabulously tasting genuine chunky haddock fillets with real deliciously thick, soft flakes which just come off the breaded coating with ease. The coating itself is light and reasonable and does not overcoat the actual fillet, so you get 100% fish when coating is cut away. I always order two because one just box isn't enough. :-) WELL DONE TESCO!
Tasty catch
Very nice white haddock fillets. On a par with the M&S ones. A chunky version of the ( also tasty ) Tesco Breaded Haddock fillets.
Lovely fish
I buy regularly and it is good to find a chunky, tasty fish.