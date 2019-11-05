By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Breaded Chunky Prime Cod Fillets 500G

4.5(15)Write a review
Tesco 4 Breaded Chunky Prime Cod Fillets 500G
£ 3.60
£7.20/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy954kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 822kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in crisp breadcrumbs.
  • Flaky fillets coated in crispy golden breadcrumbs
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Flaky whole cod fillets coated in crunchy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (65%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Sugar, Rice Flour, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Palm Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Pepper Extract, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 28 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (116g**)
Energy822kJ / 196kcal954kJ / 227kcal
Fat7.3g8.5g
Saturates0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate17.7g20.5g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre1.1g1.3g
Protein14.3g16.6g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best fish ever

5 stars

Best fish ever

Great value for Money.

5 stars

Beautiful flaky cod. Have it every week, and never tire of it.

Best tasting oven cooked cod

5 stars

Prime Cod Tasty easy meal to cook in the oven with Tesco's finest oven chips

Be truthful about your products.

1 stars

Poor quality and no way CHUNKY. Didn’t even think it tasted good. Grudgingly gave it 1star, this site doesn’t allow comments without a rating.

Miles better than anywhere else or even a Chippy!

5 stars

Fabulously tasting genuine chunky cod fillets with real deliciously thick, soft flakes which just come off the breaded coating with ease. The coating itself is light and reasonable and does not overcoat the actual fillet, so you get 100% fish when coating is cut away. I always order two because one just box isn't enough. :-) WELL DONE TESCO!

Very nice

4 stars

Very nice, succulent fish and nice coating. Team with Finest chunky chips and coleslaw. Good value, tasty fish and chips!

Very good value

5 stars

Very good quality and value. Obviously it's not a huge piece but it is delicious and at this price definitely worth it.

Always in my freezer, consistently great quality

5 stars

These are great chunky cod fillets that I buy regularly to have in the freezer as a standby meal. They never disappoint, they are consistently excellent and good value I think for 4 fillets. They can vary in size but even a small chunk is very filling.

Smashing

5 stars

These are lovely, the fish is generously chunky and just the right amount of breadcrumbs that do not overpower the fish. Will definitely be buying these on regular basis

THE VERY BEST EVER AT ANY PRICE

5 stars

These cod chunky fillets are far far superior to any other frozen fish product anywhere better than all leading brands by 100% . Whether you buy from M&S , cheaper outlets or even the extreme end of up-market food halls. Try them, their not that expensive, and you will be more than pleased . (almost guarantee)

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

