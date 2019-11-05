Tesco 4 Breaded Chunky Prime Cod Fillets 500G

Best fish ever
Great value for Money.
Beautiful flaky cod. Have it every week, and never tire of it.
Best tasting oven cooked cod
Prime Cod Tasty easy meal to cook in the oven with Tesco's finest oven chips
Be truthful about your products.
Poor quality and no way CHUNKY. Didn’t even think it tasted good. Grudgingly gave it 1star, this site doesn’t allow comments without a rating.
Miles better than anywhere else or even a Chippy!
Fabulously tasting genuine chunky cod fillets with real deliciously thick, soft flakes which just come off the breaded coating with ease. The coating itself is light and reasonable and does not overcoat the actual fillet, so you get 100% fish when coating is cut away. I always order two because one just box isn't enough. :-) WELL DONE TESCO!
Very nice
Very nice, succulent fish and nice coating. Team with Finest chunky chips and coleslaw. Good value, tasty fish and chips!
Very good value
Very good quality and value. Obviously it's not a huge piece but it is delicious and at this price definitely worth it.
Always in my freezer, consistently great quality
These are great chunky cod fillets that I buy regularly to have in the freezer as a standby meal. They never disappoint, they are consistently excellent and good value I think for 4 fillets. They can vary in size but even a small chunk is very filling.
Smashing
These are lovely, the fish is generously chunky and just the right amount of breadcrumbs that do not overpower the fish. Will definitely be buying these on regular basis
THE VERY BEST EVER AT ANY PRICE
These cod chunky fillets are far far superior to any other frozen fish product anywhere better than all leading brands by 100% . Whether you buy from M&S , cheaper outlets or even the extreme end of up-market food halls. Try them, their not that expensive, and you will be more than pleased . (almost guarantee)