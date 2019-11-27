By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips 1.5Kg

4(18)Write a review
Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips 1.5Kg
£ 2.50
£1.67/kg
1/9 of a pack
  • Energy970kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 809kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Chunky cut potato chips, made with Maris Piper potatoes, coated in batter.
  • Made at the beginning of the potato season to make sure we get the best flavour. We use Maris Pipers for just the right light, fluffy texture. A light batter coating creates the perfect crispy finish.
  • Made with Maris Piper potatoes for a fluffy texture and cooked in a light batter coating for a perfect crispy finish.
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maris Piper Potato (89%) Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in a single layer in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn half way through cooking time.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/9 of a pack (120g**)
Energy809kJ / 192kcal970kJ / 230kcal
Fat4.1g4.9g
Saturates0.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate35.1g42.1g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre2.7g3.3g
Protein2.3g2.7g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

BEST CHIPS ON THE MARKET

5 stars

Great tasting chips, best on the market. Very chunky, cooks very well in the oven and have a soft texture with a nice crispy coating.

Fantastic chips.

5 stars

Fantastic chips.

Should be not finest

1 stars

Cooked as per instructions, found chips did not brown and were hard and not edible

Thick, chunky chips - really nice

5 stars

Thick, chunky chips - really nice

Just like Grandma used to make!

5 stars

Last evening, first time of trying these - they are divine, exactly how we like our chips. I didn't cook them from frozen - I laid them out on a plate, put them on thaw in the m/w for about 4 minutes, took them out and put shallow oil in a pan, heated up until after placing a chip in the oil it sizzled, added the rest to the pan and added them until lightly browned, and then, took them out and placed them in a small roasting pan and placed in the oven for a few minutes on 180 degrees until cooked until the colour we like. I know they are oven chips but sometimes frozen oven chips really do seem better after a little tlc.They are golden, light and fluffy on the inside. It's just a matter of how much time do you have and how you can best enjoy them, it's worth a little experimentation! Definitely will buy them again!

these oven chips are the best I have found, excell

5 stars

these oven chips are the best I have found, excellent quality

they are very tasty chips from tesco

5 stars

just great chips!!

Worst buy ever.Waste of money. Threw more than a t

1 stars

Worst buy ever.Waste of money. Threw more than a third away as they were so small they weren,t worth cooking.

Not All Chunky !

3 stars

I really like these chips but I just wish that the machine would grade out all of the little end bits of potato. . I want 100% chunky chips not the miserable little bits too Tesco ! I'd pay more !

The best

5 stars

Well what can I say. These are the best oven chips I have tried and I’ve tried all them all ! They are nice and chunky, just the right amount of crispy ness on the outside light and fluffy and buttery on the inside, yum. In my oven they only take twenty minutes to cook to perfection so I suggest you keep an eye on them rather than rely on the cooking time on the instructions

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

£ 1.20
£1.20/kg

Tesco Petits Pois 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg

Tesco British Mushy Peas 300G

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G

£ 1.00
£1.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here