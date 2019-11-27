Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips 1.5Kg

BEST CHIPS ON THE MARKET
Great tasting chips, best on the market. Very chunky, cooks very well in the oven and have a soft texture with a nice crispy coating.
Fantastic chips.
Should be not finest
Cooked as per instructions, found chips did not brown and were hard and not edible
Thick, chunky chips - really nice
Just like Grandma used to make!
Last evening, first time of trying these - they are divine, exactly how we like our chips. I didn't cook them from frozen - I laid them out on a plate, put them on thaw in the m/w for about 4 minutes, took them out and put shallow oil in a pan, heated up until after placing a chip in the oil it sizzled, added the rest to the pan and added them until lightly browned, and then, took them out and placed them in a small roasting pan and placed in the oven for a few minutes on 180 degrees until cooked until the colour we like. I know they are oven chips but sometimes frozen oven chips really do seem better after a little tlc.They are golden, light and fluffy on the inside. It's just a matter of how much time do you have and how you can best enjoy them, it's worth a little experimentation! Definitely will buy them again!
these oven chips are the best I have found, excellent quality
they are very tasty chips from tesco
just great chips!!
Worst buy ever.Waste of money. Threw more than a third away as they were so small they weren,t worth cooking.
Not All Chunky !
I really like these chips but I just wish that the machine would grade out all of the little end bits of potato. . I want 100% chunky chips not the miserable little bits too Tesco ! I'd pay more !
The best
Well what can I say. These are the best oven chips I have tried and I’ve tried all them all ! They are nice and chunky, just the right amount of crispy ness on the outside light and fluffy and buttery on the inside, yum. In my oven they only take twenty minutes to cook to perfection so I suggest you keep an eye on them rather than rely on the cooking time on the instructions