Heinz Macaroni Cheese 200G

Heinz Macaroni Cheese 200G
£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Product Description

  • Heinz Macaroni Cheese.
  • Made with a creamy cheese sauce.
  • Absolutely no preservatives.
  • Low sugar.
  • Low in fat.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Servings per can - 1.
  • CAN - METAL - widely recycled.
  • Made in England.
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low sugar
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Macaroni (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Skimmed Milk, Cheddar Cheese (3%, contains Milk), Reduced Fat Cheese (2%, contains Milk), Cornflour, Flavouring (contains Milk), Modified Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard, Salt, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates, Sugar, Colour - Beta-Carotene, May contain Egg

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs
  • Contains: Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Alternatively, may be heated in a saucepan on the hob.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

  • Contact us.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy 366kJ733kJ
-88kcal175kcal9%
Fat 2.9 g5.9 g8%
- of which saturates 1.1 g2.1 g11%
Carbohydrate 11.2 g22.4 g9%
- of which sugars 1.5 g3.0 g3%
Fibre 0.3 g0.6 g
Protein 3.9 g7.7 g15%
Salt 0.7 g1.4 g24%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

