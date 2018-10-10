By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Mixed Nuts 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy823kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat18.3g
    26%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2742kJ / 664kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of organic nut kernels.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at their crunchiest and tumbled together
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds*, Walnuts*, Hazelnuts*, Brazil Nuts*, Cashew Nuts*

*Organic Ingredient​​​​​​

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2742kJ / 664kcal823kJ / 199kcal
Fat60.9g18.3g
Saturates7.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate6.9g2.1g
Sugars3.5g1.1g
Fibre8.6g2.6g
Protein17.8g5.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Terrible!

1 stars

Terrible! Completely stale, soft and slighty rancid smelling. I was expecting much better, and definitely wouldn’t buy these again. They are only suitable for the bin.

