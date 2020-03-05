Tesco Mackerel Fillets In Brine 125G

Good quality and amount for the price, however the
Good quality and amount for the price, however they're a bit salty. There are a few tiny bones in each tin but you can't taste or feel them.
Juicy
Full of flavour. Lovely mixed through pasta with a spicy tomato sauce and cheese melted in top. Yum
Good value
The tins are always packed tight with fish, so I don't feel too guilty having the olive oil that is there on my toast. The mackerel seems to keep its natural flavour best in olive oil as opposed to brine (where you lose the natural fish oil that floats round the tin) or tomato sauce which overpowers it.