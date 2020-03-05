By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mackerel Fillets In Brine 125G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Mackerel Fillets In Brine 125G
£ 0.65
£0.74/100g
Half of a drained can (44g) contains
  • Energy450kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars<0.1
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1022kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in brine.
  • Pack size: 88G

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

88g

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g drained containsHalf of a drained can (44g) contains
Energy1022kJ / 246kcal450kJ / 108kcal
Fat18.1g8.0g
Saturates5.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.3g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein19.6g8.6g
Salt0.7g0.3g
Omega-34.2g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality and amount for the price, however the

5 stars

Good quality and amount for the price, however they're a bit salty. There are a few tiny bones in each tin but you can't taste or feel them.

Juicy

5 stars

Full of flavour. Lovely mixed through pasta with a spicy tomato sauce and cheese melted in top. Yum

Good value

5 stars

The tins are always packed tight with fish, so I don't feel too guilty having the olive oil that is there on my toast. The mackerel seems to keep its natural flavour best in olive oil as opposed to brine (where you lose the natural fish oil that floats round the tin) or tomato sauce which overpowers it.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel In Tomato Sauce 125G

£ 0.65
£0.52/100g

Tesco Mackerel Fillets Sunflower Oil 125G

£ 0.65
£0.74/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here