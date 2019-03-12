By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mackerel Fillets In Tomato 125G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Mackerel Fillets In Tomato 125G
£ 0.65
£0.52/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy504kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 801kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless & boneless mackerel fillets in tomato sauce.
  • CAUGHT IN THE WILD Hand filleted and drenched in a rich tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mackerel (Fish) (65%), Water, Tomato Purée (15%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (63g)
Energy801kJ / 192kcal504kJ / 121kcal
Fat13.6g8.6g
Saturates3.1g2.0g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.1g
Sugars3.4g2.1g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein14.1g8.9g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good as far as canned mackerel goes.

4 stars

Really good as far as canned mackerel goes.

Great value.

5 stars

Perfect for salads and sandwiches, so tasty, low in calories too.

