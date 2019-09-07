By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sardines In Brine 120G

4(5)Write a review
£ 0.40
£0.48/100g
½ can drained (42g)
  • Energy299kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 712kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  • Sardines in brine.
  • IN BRINE
  • Pack size: 84g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sardines (Fish), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the Central-Eastern Atlantic, Produced in Morocco

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

84g

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy712kJ / 170kcal299kJ / 72kcal
Fat9.1g3.8g
Saturates2.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.1g9.3g
Salt0.9g0.4g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2100mg882mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product. Good taste. Good value for money

5 stars

Dreadful

1 stars

I cannot think of a single positive thing to say about these mushy, tasteless, bony and slimy sardines.

Great taste

5 stars

Love these on toast. Makes a quick and healthy snack

Always get three big fat sardines. Lovely taste, g

5 stars

Absolutely delishes

5 stars

Good wee product very tasty on toasted bread

