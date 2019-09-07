Tesco Sardines In Brine 120G

Great product. Good taste. Good value for money
Dreadful
I cannot think of a single positive thing to say about these mushy, tasteless, bony and slimy sardines.
Great taste
Love these on toast. Makes a quick and healthy snack
Always get three big fat sardines. Lovely taste, great price. Easy to remove bones. Perfect on buttered toast with a poached egg.
Absolutely delishes
Good wee product very tasty on toasted bread