Tesco Sardines In Sunflower Oil 120G

Tesco Sardines In Sunflower Oil 120G
£ 0.40
£0.48/100g
½ can drained (42g)
  • Energy386kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 918kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Sardines in sunflower oil.
  • Pack size: 84g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sardines (Fish), Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the Central-Eastern Atlantic, Produced in Morocco

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

84g

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy918kJ / 220kcal386kJ / 92kcal
Fat14.1g5.9g
Saturates3.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein23.3g9.8g
Salt1.0g0.4g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2100mg882mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Great for the price.

5 stars

Delicious on toast at any time of the day. Nutritious and cheap, what more is there to say?

Seem good value for money

4 stars

I am vegetarian so I cannot review from personal experience. I buy them for my Greyhound. She seems to like them. If she leaves any, I stir the remains in natural live yogurt which she also likes! Well, Tesco, you did ask!

Great value for the price and great in taste.

5 stars

I have been buying this product for some time now and hope to continue doing so. I prefer this Tesco brand to the much expensive products or well known brands. Also the price is much more affordable. Yes definitely good value.

Good value for money

5 stars

I buy here for my dog as he has arthritis in his joint, he has one a day

Tasty source of protein

5 stars

I try to eat sardines as often as possible because they are a great source of Omega 3's and collagen. These tins are easy to open.

