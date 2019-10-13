Tesco Sardines In Sunflower Oil 120G

Great for the price.
Delicious on toast at any time of the day. Nutritious and cheap, what more is there to say?
Seem good value for money
I am vegetarian so I cannot review from personal experience. I buy them for my Greyhound. She seems to like them. If she leaves any, I stir the remains in natural live yogurt which she also likes! Well, Tesco, you did ask!
Great value for the price and great in taste.
I have been buying this product for some time now and hope to continue doing so. I prefer this Tesco brand to the much expensive products or well known brands. Also the price is much more affordable. Yes definitely good value.
Good value for money
I buy here for my dog as he has arthritis in his joint, he has one a day
Tasty source of protein
I try to eat sardines as often as possible because they are a great source of Omega 3's and collagen. These tins are easy to open.