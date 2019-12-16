By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sardines In Tomato Sauce 120G

Tesco Sardines In Tomato Sauce 120G
£ 0.40
£0.33/100g
½ of a can (60g)
  • Energy438kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 729kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Sardines in tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sardines (Fish) (70%), Tomato Purée (26%), Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the Central-Eastern Atlantic, Produced in Morocco

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy729kJ / 175kcal438kJ / 105kcal
Fat10.8g6.5g
Saturates2.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.5g
Sugars0.9g0.5g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein18.5g11.1g
Salt0.8g0.5g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2500mg1500mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Tomato sauce was OK but the fish was dry and taste

2 stars

Tomato sauce was OK but the fish was dry and tasteless.

very good value very tasty

5 stars

very good value very tasty

Greyhound likes it

5 stars

My greyhound loves this on top of her kibble once a week, helps keep her coat shiny and healthy.

Yum Yum

5 stars

Tasty life saver! Delicious fish and complimentary tomato sauce- nice on a crisp bread.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty. The sardines were good and there was a reasonable (not excessive) amount of tomato sauce.

Very disappointing. The tin was brim full of thic

1 stars

Very disappointing. The tin was brim full of thick gloopy tomato sauce and the mackerel was hard to find. Less than 50% fish. Shall not buy this product again.

These are better quality than the boneless, skinle

5 stars

These are better quality than the boneless, skinless ones of the same brand, more moist. Yum!

Dry

2 stars

My husband says there isn't enough tomato sauce in this one.

Sardines

5 stars

Lovely tasting, lots of tomato sauce and very cheap, I can say I wouldn't buy the dearer ones any more these are perfect.

Healthy and keeps a long time

5 stars

These make a good alternative when I’ve no fresh fish.

