Tesco Sardines In Tomato Sauce 120G

Tomato sauce was OK but the fish was dry and tasteless.
very good value very tasty
My greyhound loves this on top of her kibble once a week, helps keep her coat shiny and healthy.
Tasty life saver! Delicious fish and complimentary tomato sauce- nice on a crisp bread.
Very tasty. The sardines were good and there was a reasonable (not excessive) amount of tomato sauce.
Very disappointing. The tin was brim full of thick gloopy tomato sauce and the mackerel was hard to find. Less than 50% fish. Shall not buy this product again.
These are better quality than the boneless, skinless ones of the same brand, more moist. Yum!
My husband says there isn't enough tomato sauce in this one.
Lovely tasting, lots of tomato sauce and very cheap, I can say I wouldn't buy the dearer ones any more these are perfect.
These make a good alternative when I’ve no fresh fish.