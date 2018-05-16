By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peach Pieces In Fruit Juice 4X120g

Tesco Peach Pieces In Fruit Juice 4X120g
£ 1.50
£4.69/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 239kJ / 56kcal

Product Description

  • Peach pieces in deionised pear juice from concentrate.
  SWEET & JUICY
  • SWEET & JUICY
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Peach, Deionised Pear Juice From Concentrate, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Swaziland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

4 x 80g

Net Contents

4 x 120g e (480g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (120g)
Energy239kJ / 56kcal287kJ / 68kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.2g15.8g
Sugars10.7g12.8g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

