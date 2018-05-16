Tesco Peach Pieces In Fruit Juice 4X120g

- Energy287kJ 68kcal3%
Product Description
- Peach pieces in deionised pear juice from concentrate.
- SWEET & JUICY
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Peach, Deionised Pear Juice From Concentrate, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in Swaziland
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Drained weight
4 x 80g
Net Contents
4 x 120g e (480g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (120g)
|Energy
|239kJ / 56kcal
|287kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|10.7g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
