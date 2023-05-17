We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

JOHN SMITHS EXTRA SMOOTH 4X440ML CANS

£4.99

£2.84/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

A Distinctive Full-Flavoured Smooth Ale. Beer.For more information visit: JOHNSMITHS.CO.UK
John Smith's Extra Smooth is a legend in the beer world, John Smith's is a classic, clean Yorkshire bitter, with a distinct smooth and creamy texture. Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit.ABV: 3.4%Aroma:Digestive biscuits and light toffee.Flavour:Distinct cereal character with elements of toffee and biscuit.Mouthfeel:Smooth and creamy.Finish:Clean lingering bitterness.Food Match:Welsh rarebit or a classic roast beef with all the trimmings!We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
John Smith's is the number one most loved ale in the UK, providing a good honest pint for good honest blokes.It's still brewed at the John Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, where it enjoys over 250 years of brewing heritage.John Smith's is the second biggest brand in the HEINEKEN UK beer portfolio, selling more than 228 million pints in the UK a year.
Yorkshire Smooth Ale3.4% ABV
Pack size: 1760ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract, Nitrogen

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve ColdFloating widget inside. Do not shake.

Lower age limit

18 Years

