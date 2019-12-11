Schwartz Mulled Wine Spice Refill 18G
Product Description
- A blend with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.
- Pack size: 18g
Ingredients
Allspice, Dried Orange Peel, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Cloves, Nutmeg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before: see base
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- You will need...
- 75cl bottle red wine
- 200ml (7fl oz) water
- 4 tbs brown sugar
- 2 sachets Schwartz Mulled Wine Spice
- Directions...
- Place the wine, water, sugar and Mulled Wine Spice sachets in a large saucepan. Heat to just below boiling point and hold this temperature for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove sachets and serve with orange slices to garnish. Makes approx. 1 litre.
- Top Tips...
- For a warming non-alcoholic alternative, add 2 sachets to 1 litre of cranberry juice, heat as above then remove the sachets and serve garnished with orange slices. Also delicious with alcohol-free wine.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Net Contents
18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1139kJ/274kcal
|Fat - Total
|4.0g
|Fat - Saturated
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|33.7g
|- Sugars
|9.8g
|Protein
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
