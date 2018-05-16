Odor-Eaters Super Tuff 1 Pair

Product Description
- Super Tuff Work Wear
- Super Tuff insoles are specially designed for Work Shoes. No matter how hard you are on your work shoes, this tough insole will stand up to the punishment and keep working non-stop. Designed for durability with a powerful combination of technologies providing superior odour and wetness control that lasts for months.
- Odor-Eaters Triple Odour Protection... specially designed for all work boots and shoes
- 1. Activated Charcoal locks in and destroys odour for months.
- 2. Insta-Fresh® instantly neutralises sweat acids that release odour.
- 3. Powerful Anti-Bacterial Agent fights odour-causing bacteria.
- Plus special Comfort-Grip Foam won't slip, won't slide or bunch up.
- Also absorbs perspiration keeps feet dry and comfortable.
- 1.5x thicker charcoal layer*
- *compared to Odor - Eaters Ultra Comfort Insoles
- Odor-Eaters Foot & Shoe Spray Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
- Instantly fights foot odour and sweat.
- Provides 24 hour odour control and keeps feet fresh and dry.
- Specially formulated to fight the worst foot and shoe odour.
- Charcoal activated, heavy duty insoles
- Locks in odour and absorbs sweat to keep feet fresh and comfortable
- One size fits all
- Proven relief from foot odour and sweat under the toughest conditions
Information
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- 40° Hand or machine wash
- Do not tumble dry
- Dry flat
- Wash separately (delicate cottons) Spin dry. Do not leave on radiators.
- One size fits all up to UK size 12
- For an exact comfortable fit, follow the printed guidelines on the insoles and cut to fit men's, woman's or children's shoe size.
- Place in shoes fabric side up.
Name and address
- Dendron Ltd.,
- Watford,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Full 4 Month Guarantee
- Guaranteed to destroy foot odour for at least 4 months or return insoles with proof of purchase to Dendron Ltd., Watford, WD18 7JJ for full refund. Refund does not affect statutory rights of consumer.
- For additional information or for assistance call us free on 0800 085 3462
- www.odor-eaters.co.uk
- Dendron Ltd.,
- Watford,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020